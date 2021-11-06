Health watchdog wants Laois experiences of Portlaoise, Tullamore and Naas hospitals

Covid-19 care will be among the topics Laois people treated at hospitals in Portlaoise, Tullamore, Naas or any Irish hospital can give their views on if they participate in the fourth National Inpatient Experience Survey, according to the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA).

Nearly 1,800 patients who were cared for as inpatients at the three hospitals in September are eligible to complete the survey. Laois people who were admitted to other Irish hospitals in September are also eligible.

The health service standards monitoring agency says this annual survey offers patients the opportunity to share their experiences in hospital and tell us what improvements they believe are necessary. HIQA also says it provides a clear picture of the safety and quality of care in Irish hospitals, as seen through the eyes of patients.

A statement said the survey contains questions on topics such as admission to hospital, care and treatment on the ward, trust in hospital staff, respect and dignity, and discharge from hospital.

HIQA says that the survey will also ask about patients’ experiences of care during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as staff communication while wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as contact with family and friends, given visitor restrictions.

An estimated 26,197 patients will be eligible to participate in this year’s survey — including almost 1,797 across Kildare (598), Offaly (786) and Laois (413).

Since 2017, almost 40,000 patients have completed the survey nationally.

All patients aged over 16 years-of-age who spent 24 hours or more in hospital and were discharged during the month of September are eligible to participate.

HIQA’s Director of the National Care Experience Programme, Rachel Flynn, encourages all eligible patients to participate in the survey: “It is important that as many patients as possible tell us about their experiences of care so that we can identify what is working well in our hospitals, and where improvements are needed. This will be patients’ first opportunity to provide feedback since the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our hospitals across Ireland – as such gaining insights and feedback is especially important.

“While a number of positive changes were identified and acted on in the previous National Inpatient Experience Survey, a lot more needs to be done. It is by listening and learning from the experiences of patients that we can bring about effective and sustainable changes across the healthcare sector.”

To find out more about the survey, watch our short animation here. You can also visit our website www.yourexperience.ie