Search

06/11/2021

Health watchdog wants Laois experiences of Portlaoise, Tullamore and Naas hospitals

National Inpatient Experience Survey is now underway across the Midlands

Doctors in Laois set out their vision for the future of the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise

Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Covid-19 care will be among the topics Laois people treated at hospitals in Portlaoise, Tullamore, Naas or any Irish hospital can give their views on if they participate in the fourth National Inpatient Experience Survey, according to the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA).

Nearly 1,800 patients who were cared for as inpatients at the three hospitals in September are eligible to complete the survey. Laois people who were admitted to other Irish hospitals in September are also eligible.

The health service standards monitoring agency says this annual survey offers patients the opportunity to share their experiences in hospital and tell us what improvements they believe are necessary. HIQA also says it provides a clear picture of the safety and quality of care in Irish hospitals, as seen through the eyes of patients.

A statement said the survey contains questions on topics such as admission to hospital, care and treatment on the ward, trust in hospital staff, respect and dignity, and discharge from hospital.

HIQA says that the survey will also ask about patients’ experiences of care during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as staff communication while wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as contact with family and friends, given visitor restrictions.

An estimated 26,197 patients will be eligible to participate in this year’s survey — including almost 1,797 across Kildare (598), Offaly (786) and Laois (413).

Since 2017, almost 40,000 patients have completed the survey nationally.

All patients aged over 16 years-of-age who spent 24 hours or more in hospital and were discharged during the month of September are eligible to participate.

HIQA’s Director of the National Care Experience Programme, Rachel Flynn, encourages all eligible patients to participate in the survey: “It is important that as many patients as possible tell us about their experiences of care so that we can identify what is working well in our hospitals, and where improvements are needed. This will be patients’ first opportunity to provide feedback since the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our hospitals across Ireland – as such gaining insights and feedback is especially important.

“While a number of positive changes were identified and acted on in the previous National Inpatient Experience Survey, a lot more needs to be done. It is by listening and learning from the experiences of patients that we can bring about effective and sustainable changes across the healthcare sector.”

To find out more about the survey, watch our short animation here. You can also visit our website www.yourexperience.ie and follow us on Twitter @CareExperience on Facebook and Instagram.

A&E future is missing link in Portlaoise hospital expansion plan

Cost of living in Laois to fall with tax cuts says TD Charlie Flanagan

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media