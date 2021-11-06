Bin It! anti-gum litter campaign launched online for Laois schools

The first ever virtual nationwide Bin It! anti-gum litter roadshow is getting underway in Laois.

In response to Covid, the previously physical roadshow, suspended for a year in 2020, has now moved completely online to adapt to the needs of teachers and students.

Videos have being sent to the 10 secondary schools in Laois this month for the virtual Bin It! Hit Record Show. It will focus on the science behind littering, the behaviour of littering, and what can be done to change people's attitudes towards litter.

A series of short videos will follow main characters Doc and Taylor from the roadshow. Students will also have the opportunity to conduct practical experiments and experience what it is like to be a key decision maker when it comes to managing litter.

The Bin It! campaign has toured across Ireland since 2006, visiting 580 schools and engaging 64,092 students through actor-led workshops that educated and encouraged students around correct gum disposal.

Since the campaign began back in 2007, the proportion of gum as a percentage of litter has decreased by 64% as more and more people regard chewing gum as litter.

Chairman of the GLT is Paul Kelly said.

“Like many other environmental initiatives, Bin It! has had to be creative in how it continues to educate students around the topic of litter. As younger generations are more aware about the global environmental challenges that we are facing, and are eager to learn and enact positive change, it is important that the Bin IT! education programme continues to evolve in order to captivate and educate future decision makers.”

The GLT education campaign also includes outdoor poster, TV and online advertising which ran from June until August this year and an accompanying website www.gumlittertaskforce.ie.

Bin It! is entirely funded and supported by the Gum Litter Taskforce (GLT). Established in 2006, the GLT includes members of the chewing gum industry, represented by Mars Ireland, the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Food Drink Ireland, local authority representatives and civic society.