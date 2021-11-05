Search

05/11/2021

MEP Maria Walsh launches Laois based You and the EU programme

MEP Maria Walsh launches Laois based You and the EU programme

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

MEP and former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh visited Laois to launch an EU education programme that was created by the team at Portlaoise Family Resource Centre.

The Midlands-North-West MEP joined Portlaoise FRC for their launch of the “You and the EU” programme in Portlaoise College on Tuesday November 2.

The programme will be delivered in Portlaoise College to heighten public awareness of the role of the European Union in our daily lives.

MEP Walsh said she enjoyed a "vibrant conversation" with the students. 

“This is an engaged school, a school that wants to deliver the best to their students. I answered a range of questions from housing, education and how the EU supports us in our daily lives. I was truly blown away by the knowledge these young people showcased and their curiosity surrounding the EU and our place within it.”

MEP Walsh also attended a display of art from a mosaic course offered by the FRC which was centred around the UN Day for the Eradication of Poverty this month.

“I was delighted to meet with such an amazing group of women who have their own perceptions of equality and inequality and showcased them through this project. They are dedicated to generating the type of community they want to live in” she said.

She praised the services offered by the FRC which is based in Treo Nua in Knockmay, Portlaoise.

“It was really fascinating to see the amount of work that goes on there. Everyday, 140 meals are prepared for school children. They offer a range of classes like business and English, it’s fantastic.”

Portlaoise FRC thanked her for attending.

"We were delighted to have you speak with the young people and with our Eradication of Poverty Mosaic group. Thank you for the amount of time you gave. Your talk and communication is an inspiration," the team told MEP Walsh. 

The programme was funded by The Department of Foreign Affairs through the Communicating Europe Initiative. 

