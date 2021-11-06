Remove bad bend at Laois pet farm

A dangerous bend at the entrance to the pet farm in Cullohill needs to be examined, according to a Laois County Councillor.
Cllr Ollie Clooney raised the issue at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.
The Independent representative tabled a motion seeking the removal of the bend opposite the amenity.
In reply, Edmond Kenny, District Engineer said that the Council would meet Cllr Clooney at the site to examine the area.
