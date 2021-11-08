Search

08/11/2021

Call for health minister to visit and endorse Portlaoise hospital backed

Call for health minister to visit endorse Portlaoise hospital backed

People have been marching for Portlaoise hospital for decades. This protest was mounted on the streets of Portlaoise in 2011 to protect hospital

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

A Laois Offaly TD wants the Minister for Health to visit Portlaoise hospital and make a firm commitment on the future of services to be delivered there.

Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan has received a letter from she she says assured her that there will be no change to services currently provided at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

Dep Nolan said she had sought an explicit guarantee that there are no plans in place to downgrade any of the services currently in operation at Portlaoise, including a downgrading of the Emergency Department.

The reply came from the the General Manager of Portlaoise hospital Michael Knowles.

"There is no change to service provision at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise," said the brief reply.

Dep Nolan hopes the Minister for Health can go further.

“I am aware that the Secretary of the Portlaoise Hospital Action Committee John Hanniffy recently spoke about the need for Minister Donnelly to visit and publicly re-state the government’s commitment to the future of Portlaoise and that is something I would support even after the statement issued to me today by the HSE.

"However, I do want to welcome the confirmation provided by the HSE as it is extremely important that people have certainty around the future of our Hospital.

"Now more than ever it is vital that the provision of acute-care hospital services, a 24-hour Emergency Department and inpatient and outpatient services remain in place, especially as we are clearly heading into what is going to be by all accounts a time of significant pressure on local health care systems,” concluded Deputy Nolan.

Health watchdog wants Laois experiences of Portlaoise, Tullamore and Naas hospitals

National Inpatient Experience Survey is now underway across the Midlands

'Proof' Portlaoise hospital is 'safe' -claims Laois Minister

Laois Fianna Fáil Minister backs initiatives

A&E future is missing link in Portlaoise hospital expansion plan

Laois mum on the Covid-19 frontline in Portlaoise is Ireland's Mum of the Year

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media