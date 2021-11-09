Find out of you have the right to vote in Laois

The Draft Register of Electors 2022/2023 was published on 1st November, 2021 and is available for inspection at the Council Offices.

Anybody may claim to have a correction made to the Draft Register of Electors by completing Form RFA1 here to download. Forms are available at your local County Council Office, Library, Garda Station or Post Office or on request from Corporate Affairs Department at (057) 86 64105, by e-mail to register@laoiscoco.ie or from www.checktheregister.ie The closing date for receipt of claims is 25th November, 2021.

Special voting arrangements apply in the case of Electors who are ordinarily resident in a hospital or nursing home and Electors who have a physical illness or physical disability and who wish to vote from home. Electors who may not be able to attend a Polling Station due to circumstances of their occupation/education can also apply for inclusion on the Postal Voters list.

Application forms for inclusion on the Postal and Special Voters lists are also available from Corporate Affairs and must be completed and returned by 25th November, 2021.

The Register may only be inspected by appointment only at County Hall. Contact 057 8664105 if you wish to make an appointment.

It is also available for inspection at Libraries, Garda Stations and Post Offices. Your details can also be checked on www.checktheregister.ie