Search

09/11/2021

Find out of you have the right to vote in Laois

general election #ge2020

County Laois and Offaly votes in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

The Draft Register of Electors 2022/2023 was published on 1st November, 2021 and is available for inspection at the Council Offices.

Anybody may claim to have a correction made to the Draft Register of Electors by completing Form RFA1  here to download.  Forms are available at your local County Council Office, Library, Garda Station or Post Office or on request from Corporate Affairs Department at (057) 86 64105, by e-mail to register@laoiscoco.ie or from www.checktheregister.ie The closing date for receipt of claims is 25th November, 2021.

Special voting arrangements apply in the case of Electors who are ordinarily resident in a hospital or nursing home and Electors who have a physical illness or physical disability and who wish to vote from home.  Electors who may not be able to attend a Polling Station due to circumstances of their occupation/education can also apply for inclusion on the Postal Voters list.

Application forms for inclusion on the Postal and Special Voters lists are also available from Corporate Affairs and must be completed and returned by 25th November, 2021.

The Register may only be inspected by appointment only at County Hall. Contact 057 8664105 if you wish to make an appointment. 

It is also available for inspection at Libraries, Garda Stations and Post Offices. Your details can also be checked on www.checktheregister.ie

 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media