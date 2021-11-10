Laois needs lots of new bus shelters to get people on to buses and Laois County Council should be given the authority to build them, according to Laois Offaly TD Brian Stanley.

In making the call the Sinn Féin TD also took a swipe at the National Transport Authority (NTA) and time and effort wasted in trying to get it to act.

Deputy Stanley raised the need for more bus shelters in the Dáil.

"I have been raising this with the National Transport Authority for years. If we are going to get people to use buses, we have to provide bus shelters. Borris in Ossory, Mountrath Castletown on the R445 need bus shelters, Ballylinan, Newtown and Crettyard on the N77 need bus shelters too.

“If we expect people to use the bus, that is what we have to do. People catching the bus in those localities are getting soaked on a wet day, or on a wet morning going to work, to a hospital appointment or to anything else.

"Bus shelters are fundamental infrastructure. I ask the Minister to take this up with the NTA. Why is it so difficult to put these in place? In the neighbouring jurisdiction, just up the road in the North, there are bus shelters all over the place, even for school transport," said the TD.

Dep Stanley called for an end to the NTA's involvement an insisted county councils should be given the job.

“We need to give that role to the local authorities and let them provide bus shelters. They will provide shelters and keep them. The NTA is not the right body. If you have to write to somebody in Dublin about a bus shelter at Crettyard, the game is lost,” he said.