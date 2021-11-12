Search

12/11/2021

BREAKING: Outstanding Abbeyleix is Ireland's Tidiest Small Town

Mary White and Robbie Quinn accept the Award

Conor Ganly

news@leinsterexpress.ie

One of the biggest prizes in the National Tidy Town's Awards is coming home to Laois with the Abbeyleix Tidy Towns Comittee taking home the award for Ireland's Tidiest Small town.

Mary White and Robbie Quinn were on hand in Dublin to accept the award  which is just reward for huge efforts by the committee and the community over many years.

The announcement was greeted with much celebration and excitement at the awards ceremony at The RDS on Friday, November 12.

The judges complimented the Abbeyleix entry.

"Well done Abbeyleix. The adjudicator comments that the volume of work that you have carried out is absolutely outstanding," they said.

Abbeyleix Tidy Towns was on the shortlist of entries from right around Ireland.

Abbeyleix won first place in county competition for Laois with Castletown in second and Ballacolla in third.

Abbeyleix was also a national gold medalist while Portlaoise was a national silver medalist.

Geashill in Co Offaly won the Tidiest Village Award.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, today (12th November) announced Ennis, Co. Clare as Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2021. 

The announcements was made at a scaled-back event held in the RDS today with a small number of representatives present from this year’s entries to the competition.

The event was streamed live to thousands of Tidy Towns volunteers around the country who were eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winners.

The SuperValu TidyTowns competition has been in existence since 1958 and Ennis, was judged to be the best from a number of 847 entries to the competition this year. 

WATCH Abbeyleix takes home Tidy Town trophy to Laois

