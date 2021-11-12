Search

12/11/2021

Funding promised for Laois cemetery wall for cremated remains

A special storage wall to hold the cremated remains of loved ones is on the way for Laois in the coming year.

Laois County Council has confirmed that they will announce funding for a Columbarium Wall as part of their 2022 capital budget.

Details of the budget are to be considered this December.

The wall had been sought by Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald in two separate motions to Portlaoise Municipal District this year, requesting that it be installed in Portlaoise cemetery. The wall is aimed at both offering an alternative to burials and to save space.

Cllr Fitzgerald asked if it would be funded, during the 2022 revenue budget meeting, and Director of Services for Finance Gerry Murphy confirmed that it will.

