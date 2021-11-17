Laois secondary school sends Team Hope Christmas shoeboxes

Students in a Laois secondary school have gathered up Christmas gifts to send to children in other countries, as part of the annual Team Hope Christmas shoebox appeal.

Mountrath Community School proudly presented their wrapped festive boxes, filled with essential items, sweets and toys to a Team Hope representative this week.

Anne Moore is the chaplain and organising teacher.

"For many kids in the developing world, this festive box may be the only gift that they will receive. It's such a unique and meaningful way for the students to reach out to vulnerable children and to bring a little joy to them at Christmas," she said.

First year student Molly Kelly gave her opinion.

"Everyone that made up a shoebox really enjoyed the task. It's fun filling up the box with sweets, colouring pencils, toy, sweets and other treats," she said.

First year Ben Fitzpatrick said that it was hard to imagine how many children in the developing world could be without presents at Christmas.

Kathryn O'Brien is principal.

"It was great to see all the shoeboxes donated to Team Hope. Such a project gives the students an active role in empowering others and real compassion," she said.