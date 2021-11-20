‘Phenomenal’ surgery on dangerous Laois trees ‘as high as County Hall’

Trees as high as the imposing Laois County Council HQ in Portlaoise
Dangerous trees cut in Luggacurren were as high as Laois County Council’s headquarters in Portlaoise according to the a county councillor who has praised the work.
Cllr Padraig Fleming, was very happy with the cutting of Cypress trees.
“The work done by the tree surgeon was phenomenal. These trees were as high as county hall,” he said.
He complimented the council on the action taken because he said the trees were very dangerous. Cllr Fleming added that local people appreciate what has been achieved.
Mr. Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, reported to the recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District Meeting that four large Cypress trees in the village had been removed.
