21/11/2021

'You're great for spending other people's money' - Portlaoise speeding alert

Speed signs wanted for Fr Browne Avenue from O'Moore Park to Telfords

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Speeding is taking place on a busy Portlaoise road past the county GAA grounds with action requested by Laois County Council.

Cllr Willie Aird wants better signage on Fr Browne Avenue, but he was taken aback to be told the money will come from his own councillor discretionary budget.

He tabled a motion to Portlaoise Municipal District, asking for the council to increase the size of the speed signs indicating the 50km/h limit, between Telfords and the GAA Centre of Excellence.

In reply, Portlaoise engineer Wes Wilkinson said that the roads office will review the signs and make arrangements to install speed radar signs on Fr Browne Avenue "to be funded from councillors discretionary funding for 2022".

"You're great for spending other people's money," commented Cllr Aird.

"They are very small speed signs. In all the other areas you have standard signs. In fairness to the people speeding they want to see the speed signs. A couple of people called me and said you wouldn't see those and people passing the town wouldn't know the speed limit," he said.

