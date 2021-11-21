'You're great for spending other people's money' - Portlaoise speeding alert

Speed signs wanted for Fr Browne Avenue from O'Moore Park to Telfords
Speeding is taking place on a busy Portlaoise road past the county GAA grounds with action requested by Laois County Council.
Cllr Willie Aird wants better signage on Fr Browne Avenue, but he was taken aback to be told the money will come from his own councillor discretionary budget.
He tabled a motion to Portlaoise Municipal District, asking for the council to increase the size of the speed signs indicating the 50km/h limit, between Telfords and the GAA Centre of Excellence.
In reply, Portlaoise engineer Wes Wilkinson said that the roads office will review the signs and make arrangements to install speed radar signs on Fr Browne Avenue "to be funded from councillors discretionary funding for 2022".
"You're great for spending other people's money," commented Cllr Aird.
"They are very small speed signs. In all the other areas you have standard signs. In fairness to the people speeding they want to see the speed signs. A couple of people called me and said you wouldn't see those and people passing the town wouldn't know the speed limit," he said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.