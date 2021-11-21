Extra 45 parking spaces to be supplied at Laois hospital

Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise
Another 45 parking spaces are planned for visitors to Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, as part of investment by the Health Service Executive.
The increased parking was confirmed to Portlaoise Municipal District in a letter from the HSE, replying to a motion requesting that set-down parking spaces be installed at the laboratory.
"It is intended that a special set down area for the laboratory will again be available," the HSE said.
They said that ongoing works to reconfigure the laboratory have been underway for the past few months that caused the temporary end to the parking spaces.
However they confirmed that an extra 45 parking spaces will be available when those works are finished.
The hospital is also awaiting a delayed multi-million extension including a special respiratory unit to separate people with respiratory illness from Covid-19 patients.
