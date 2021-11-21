Search

21/11/2021

Extra 45 parking spaces to be supplied at Laois hospital

Extra 45 parking spaces planned at Laois hospital

Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Another 45 parking spaces are planned for visitors to Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, as part of investment by the Health Service Executive.

The increased parking was confirmed to Portlaoise Municipal District in a letter from the HSE, replying to a motion requesting that set-down parking spaces be installed at the laboratory.

"It is intended that a special set down area for the laboratory will again be available," the HSE said.

They said that ongoing works to reconfigure the laboratory have been underway for the past few months that caused the temporary end to the parking spaces. 

However they confirmed that an extra 45 parking spaces will be available when those works are finished.

The hospital is also awaiting a delayed multi-million extension including a special respiratory unit to separate people with respiratory illness from Covid-19 patients. 

Special Covid-19 unit for Laois delayed by a year

Covid-19 spike in Portlaoise but chinks of light in latest figures for Laois

Laois has the eight highest incidence in Ireland

Nearly 50 prisoners have Covid-19 in Portlaoise with more test results due

Parking fees suspended one day a week for Portlaoise Christmas shoppers

Penneys RTÉ Late Late Toy Show collection now available in Portlaoise

Penneys launch this year’s RTÉ Late Late Toy Show collection in support of Children’s Health Foundation

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media