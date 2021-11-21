Over 80 temporary jobs in Laois offered for Census 2022

Over 80 Census Enumerators are to be hired in Laois for Census 2022.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) needs to hire 82 Census Enumerators to deliver and collect census forms to and from every home in Laois next year. Enumerators can earn up to €3,200 for working 10 weeks part-time, between 28 February and 6 May 2022. An online application process opens on Thursday November 25th at www.census.ie.

Census 2022 will take place on Sunday, 3 April next year. The results from the Census are used to plan the future of public services in Laois and across the country. To deliver a successful Census the team of 82 enumerators will be required to deliver and collect census forms to approximately 29,000 households across the county.

Eileen Murphy is Head of Census Administration.

"A Census Enumerator is a job that really counts. Those who undertake this rewarding position will be providing a valuable service to the people of Laois, by ensuring future policy decisions are made based on their community's needs.

"The job of Census Enumerator is highly flexible, so a perfect option for many people not in a position to commit to full time work. Over the ten weeks enumerators will work approximately 22 hours per week and can largely pick their own hours. Each enumerator is responsible for the delivery and collection of around 400 census forms in their local area," she said.

According to Ms Murphy the role of Census Enumerator is best suited to a people person who enjoys meeting and engaging with new people.

"It is important that you can work well on your own. The job does require some persistence, as you may need to visit some homes multiple times to secure a response. Good weather in Spring in Ireland is not guaranteed, so you need to be ready for working outdoors in all weathers.

The application process is expected to remain open until 3 December. However early applications are recommended as the CSO will cease taking applications once they have reached the required number.

All about the Census Enumerator Role:

· Enumerators will be responsible for the delivery and collection of around 400 census forms in a specific area between 28 February and 6 May 2022.

· The hours are flexible, approximately 22 hours per week. Typically, this will include evenings and weekends (when people are most likely to be at home).

· Enumerators can expect to earn €3,200 gross on average over this 10-week period.

· Enumerators must be at least 18.

· Applications (online only) can be submitted at www.census.ie when the competition opens on November 25th at 9am. The competition is due to close on December 3rd at 2pm.

· All up to date public health guidelines will be adhered to. Applicants should note that government restrictions related to Covid-19 may require the CSO to revise their processes in line with government guidelines.