Irish Rail outlines plan to overhaul Portlaoise Train Station

Irish Rail is finalising plans to carry out an overhaul of Portlaoise Train Station that will involve the reorganisation of parking at the very busy stop on the intercity line.

The State-owned company has placed a public notice in which it outlines it plans to be lodged with Laois County Council.

Irish Rail intend to apply for permission to create an open pedestrian area at the entrance to the train station, reorganise parking by providing 28 car parking spaces to the rear of the site," it says.

The project will also see the building of a new bicycle shelter with 30 bicycle spaces. Other items listed include work on improving: public lighting, CCTV, ticketing machine, Electric Vehicle charging points. The existing bus stop will also be relocated.

Other work will be carried out on footpaths, fencing, kerbing, drainage, road markings, and all other associated site works at the Station on Railway Street.

The work will be carried out within the curtilage of a listed building.