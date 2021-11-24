Search

Residents still don't know about permits as parking limits set to go live in Laois town

Mountrath in Laois is undergoing an extraordinary rebirth

Free for all set to end in Mountrath town centre in Laois. Picture: Denis Byrne

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Clarity is needed on the provision of permits to residents and businesses impacted by the introduction of time limits on parking in Mountrath.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, made the appeal to Laois County Council officials.

He said signage has gone up in Mountrath for time limits on parking which is due to come into force in early December.

He called for clarity on how businesses with employees and residents on the part of Main Street where the new limits will apply would be catered for.

“We need to get it sorted out,” he told at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

Donal Brennan, a Laois County Council Director of Services, said he would revert to the councillor on the matter after the meeting.

Parking charges will not apply but the area on Market Square and parts of Main Street will be policed and tickets can be issued to people who overstay the two-hour  limit.

Parking will be limited during business hours 8.30 am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday inclusive.

