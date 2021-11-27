Search

27 Nov 2021

Snag list in the way of Laois estate takeover by council

Active residents of 'fabulous' Laois retirement village wait on developer to finish work

Laois County Council HQ Portlaoise

Laois County Council working on the take over.

Water hydrants reconstruction and manholes relocation are just two of the items on Laois County Council's snaglist before it can take over responsibility for a Stradbally housing development designed for the elderly.

The residents of the retirement village will also have to wait until 2022 to find out if the Council is happy with the work done so that it take responsibility for roads, lighting and other services in the estate.

That was the update given to Cllr Paschal McEvoy, Fianna Fáil, who called for the  Droimnín Retirement Village in Stradbally to be taken in charge by the council.

He was told the council cannot take it over until the estate is finished to the local authority’s satisfaction.

Ms Evelyn Brownrigg, AO, in the Council’s Planning Section replied in writing outlining a timescale.

“A preliminary site inspection was carried out with the Developer present, earlier this month. From the  initial inspection the hydrant chambers need to be reconstructed and the manholes need to be located, however a full list of works is presently being compiled.  It  will be 2022 before it will be recommended for Taking in Charge subject to all outstanding issues being addressed,” she said.

Cllr McEvoy said a nursing home is located nearby while Laois County Council and the Chlúid Housing Association both own some of the homes.

Describing it as a fabulous community with an active residents association accepted that outstanding work has to be completed correctly and accepted the timeframe.

“I can assure you that when it is taken in charge, the council will not be needed often as there is a very proactive residents association who take pride in the complex. I recommend that you take it in charge as soon as possible,” he said.

Cllr Aisling Moran, Fine Gael, agreed but sought a timeframe on the completion of outstanding works. She residents can not be left in limbo and a time limit should be given to the developer to finish the estate.

The issue was raised at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

