Disability parking bay needed for funerals on busy Laois road

A disabled parking space is needed in Stradbally to help people attending funerals outside a church on the busy N80.
So requested, Cllr Paschal McEvoy, Fianna Fáil, when he raised the issue at the Laois town's Catholic church at a recent meeting with Laois County Council officials.
"The church authorities allow people to park in the church but when there is a funeral it is not possible," he said.
Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, replied in writing to the motion tabled.
"This disabled parking space could be provided at a relatively low cost. We will look at modifying the road markings for one of the existing parking spaces to a disabled parking space," he said.
Cllr McEvoy welcomed the reply which he received at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.
