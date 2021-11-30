Missing Person: Garda appeal over teenager missing

Shane O’Connor
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Shane O’Connor who went missing this morning Monday, November 29 in Newbridge, Co. Kildare.
He was last seen at approximately 6.10am.
Gardaí say Shane is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a medium build. He has short brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Shane was wearing a yellow jacket, black trousers and blue runners.
Anyone with information on Shane’s whereabouts are asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.