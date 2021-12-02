Wolfhill bridge needs work in Laois

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.
The foundation of a Laois bridge in Wolfhill needs to be repaired, according to Cllr Padraig Fleming.
The Fianna Fáil councillor raised the issue at a recent meeting with Laois County Council officials.
He called on Laois County Council repair the foundation plinth and also carry out pointing on some of the stonework at the bridge at Kilfeacle.
Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, replied that the council had carried out an inspection.
“There is some scouring of the abutments at the upstream arch and at the midpoint under the arch. Repointing of the underside of the arch is also required. These works are included in the funding application to the Department for 2022 Bridge Rehabilitation Works,” he said.
Cllr Fleming thanked the engineer for visiting the site and hoped that funding materialises.
“It’s fairly important,” he said.
Cllr Aisling Moran and Cllr Ben Brennan supported the call at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.
