Laois council moves to tackle drain collapse

Work was due to be completed by the end of November to tackle a drainage issue on a Luggacurren junction.
Cllr Padraig Fleming, Fianna Fáil, was given the update at a recent meeting.
He called on Laois County Council to open up or pipe the deep drain at the T junction at Kavanagh’s Cross, Luggacurren.
Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, replied that the council planned to pipe this open drain to connect to the existing drain as the verge has subsided. He said these works were due to be completed by the end of November.
The issue was raised at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.
