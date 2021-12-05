Laois council steal march on councillor's repair request list

Roadworks in Laois
Council staff are getting ahead of a councillor in tackling road repairs.
So said Cllr PJ Kelly, Fine Gael, at a recent meeting in County Hall during a recent meeting. He tabled a motion calling on Laois County Council to investigate the possible subsiding of a small stretch of road from Vicarstown to Stradbally, 300m from Inch Cross on the Stradbally side.
In reply, Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, said the council had had already investigated and carried out repairs on two patches.
Cllr Kelly said he had raised at a previous meeting that he would be reporting a lot of roads that needed work.
“You are getting ahead of me now,” said Cllr Kelly.
The motion was backed by Cllr Paschal McEvoy, Fianna Fáil, at at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District November meeting.
