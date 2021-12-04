Nearly 100 new Covid-19 cases a day in Laois reveal latest official figures

The incidence of Covid-19 began to dip in Laois during November when it was on the rise in other counties but the county appears to have lost its way again with nearly 100 people a day testing positive by the start of December, latest figures show.

At point in November Laois had the fourth highest incidence in Ireland but infections appeared to be slowing for a week in the middle of the month but now the virulent Delta variant appears to be surging again.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre publishes reports every day on how each county is faring. The Epidemiology of COVID-19 in Ireland - 14 day report published on Friday, December 3 does not make for positive reading from a Laois perspective.

It reports on seven and 14 day COVID-19 cases notified between November 19 up to midnight on Thursday, December 2.

It shows that in the seven days to December 3 there were 620 new cases in Laois giving an incidence rate of 732 per 100,000 population. There were 1124 new cases in the 14 days to December 2 giving an incidence of 1327.1 per 100 k.

More than 55% of infections over the past two weeks occurred in the previous seven days.

The worst figure for Laois is the daily average. An average of 95 new cases were detected each day in the county in the five days to December 2. This is the highest daily number of cases seen in the county during the Delta wave of infections.

Nationally, 31,958 cases were detected in the past seven days giving an incidence of 671.1 per 100k. The total in the past two weeks was 64657 giving a population incidence of 1357.8 per 100k. Nearly half of all infections occurred in the seven days to December 2. An average of 4688 people tested positive in the five days to December 2.

Carlow has the highest incidence and Limerick the lowest.

There were 11 counties where more than half of cases identified were detected in the seven days to December 2. Laois is one of the counties where more than half of cases in the past two weeks were detected in the week to Thursday.

Covid-19 has been surging in Laois since October but the numbers of new tests being carried out in the county began to rise into the thousands again as far back as July. More than 14,000 tests were carried out at the Portlaoise testing centre in November.