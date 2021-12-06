Use of Laois stone urged for council buildings and entrances

McKeon Stone's quarry
A Laois councillor is urging the local authority to use local stone where it can in its construction projects, and support Laois stone businesses.
Cllr PJ Kelly from Ballybrittas tabled a motion to the November meeting, asking “that Laois County Council support the use of traditional Laois manufactured stone on house buildings or entrances to properties within our own County”
“This was brought to my attention. If we can to support businesses here in our own county like Manor Stone, McKeon Stone and Maher Stone, as opposed to using red brick which is not made in the country,” he suggests.
Cllr John King seconded the motion.
