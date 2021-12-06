Laois Council announces temporary waste disposal closure at Kyletalesha

Landfill users in Laois have been advised that the Kyletalesha Landfill will close temporarily this week.
Laois County Council says that on Wednesday, December 8 the tipping head at Kyletalesha will be closed from 8 am to 1 pm so no domestic / household waste can be accepted during this time.
The council says it will re-open from 1 pm until 3.30 pm. The Recycling Centre will be operating as usual from 8 am to 3.30 am.
The council apologies for any inconvenience caused.
