07 Dec 2021

'People do die outside of Portlaoise' - Laois graveyard repair sought

'People do die outside of Portlaoise' - Laois graveyard repair wanted

Timahoe Cemetery

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A cemetery in a Laois village is in need of repairs a local councillor says.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy demanded to know why Timahoe Cemetery was not listed in a budget by Laois County Council.

"People do die outside of Portlaoise you know," he said at the November council meeting.

Under the new three year capital budget, €0.8 million has been set aside for the council's burial grounds, but €560,000 is for Portlaoise cemetery, with the other €280,000 to set out new burial plots across the county.

Cllr McEvoy had tabled previous motions asking for works.

"All roads seem to be leading to Portlaoise. I've asked for this work, it will only cost €30,000 or €40,000 yet I see nothing in the budget for it. This cemetery is in an awful state. I've some of my discretionary budget waiting to be spent out there," he said.

A year ago Cllr Paschal McEvoy had announced €15,000 to Timahoe Cemetery from the €23,000 discretionary fund he has been allocated for 2021.

There was a positive reply from Director of Services Donal Brennan.

"Land has been acquired to provide a boundary wall. Last week we signed orders for costs and legal fees. There are risks to be overcome to make a stable boundary," he said.

