New parking limits in force in Laois town

The introduction of time limited parking in Mountrath town centre is effective from Wednesday, December 8.
Laois County Council confirmed to Cllr James Kelly that from this date vehicles will be only be allowed to park for two hours maximum between the hours of 8.30am and 5.30pm Monday to Saturday in the Market Square/Main Street area.
While on street parking will remain free, fines can be levied on drivers who overstay or park illegally.
Cllr Kelly also confirmed that resurfacing of the Bank car park was recently carried out with extra car park spaces available.
