Gardaí issue new appeal in search for missing teens believed to be in Midlands

Gardaí are renewing their missing persons appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of two teenagers who are now believed to be in the Midlands.

Gardaí say that their enquiries to date suggest Helen McDonnell, aged 15, and Joseph (Jodie) Burns, aged 16, may be travelling together.

They say Helen is missing from the Carlow area since Friday, December 3. She is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 inches in height with a slim build.

Gardaí say she has long brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, they say she was wearing a black fur lined coat, a cream sports top, black leggings and white runners.



Anyone with any information on Helen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Joseph (Jodie) has been missing since Wednesday, December, 1, and was last seen at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Dublin.

He is described as being approximately 5 foot 11 inches in height with short blonde hair, blue eyes and a slim build.

When last seen, Jodie was wearing a navy Nike tracksuit and a black jacket. He also had a black gym bag in his possession.

Anyone with any information on Jodie’s whereabouts are asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

It is suspected that may be in the Longford area.