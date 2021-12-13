Search

13 Dec 2021

Laois Minister outlines new Covid-19 supports for childcare sector

Kildare Council refuses permission to scrap creche at Newbridge house development

File Photo

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Early learning and childcare operators in Laois can tap into a €10 million fund for ventilation to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections, according to Laois Offaly TD and Minister Sean Fleming.

The Minister of State at the Department of Finance confirm that new measures to support the early learning and childcare sector include the grant programme for improved ventilation and other measures to reduce transmission.

"I would like to acknowledge the great work and achievements of all childcare providers in making their services safer for children and their families throughout the COVID -19 pandemic," said the Fianna Fáil Minister.

He said this fund is being made available to support services to improve ventilation, given the need to mitigate risks associated with Covid-19 in line with the current National Public Health guidance.

Meanwhile, he said that, on a temporary basis further and higher education institutions will, where possible, facilitate the temporary release of students (until end January 2022) who are undertaking relevant studies and who meet eligibility criteria to work in early learning and childcare settings.

Another measure outlined by the Laois Minister is an updated Covid-19 Resource Pack. He said this would be disseminated to support early learning and childcare providers, including childminders to raise awareness among staff and parents of the current public health guidance.

He said the breakdown of the allocation to early learning and childcare services is as follows and is available to registered services that are in receipt of funding from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

He said funding is granted based by number of children registered with each provider:

1-49 Children:    €1,500

50-100 Children: €3,000

100+ Children:  €4,500

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media