13 Dec 2021

1km cycle lane to GAA club in Laois village could cost €250,000

A 1 km cycle lane in Timahoe would cost up to €250,000 to install a councillor has learned following an investigation of the proposal by Laois County Council.

The Cllr Paschal McEvoy, Fianna Fáil, raised the issue at a recent meeting with county council officials.

He tabled a motion calling on the Council to consider providing a cycle lane from Timahoe Village to the GAA grounds on the Portlaoise Road.

Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, replied at the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District meeting.

“Laois County Council has investigate this route. The R426 is a Region Road mostly with an 80kph speed limit and is just over 1km in length.  We will arrange for a funding application to be submitted for the works at the next opportunity. 

“In meantime, safe overtaking widths cyclist signage could be installed along this route in the New Year,” he said.

Cllr McEvoy thanked Mr McVeigh for the reply. He remind the officials and fellow councillors that the GAA grounds is about a mile from the village so many young people will walk or cycle to the pitch.

He said he had discussed the cost with Mr McVeigh.

“I couldn’t believe the cost,” said the councillor.

He welcomed that a funding application would be made and signs erected. He  said the Government is investing in cycle lanes so he hoped the request could be granted.

While the price was not revealed, at the meeting, Cllr McEvoy subsequently revealed to the Leinster Express that the bill could run to €250,000.

