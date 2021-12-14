Christmas Tractor Run and walk for Slieve Bloom national school

A fun and festive rural afternoon is on offer in Laois at the foot of the Slieve Bloom mountains over the Christmas holidays.

The Annual Tractor Run and Fun Run/Walk held by Clonenagh National School will take place in Coolrain on Tuesday December 28.

Always a great family day out, the school has announced its excitement that their fundraiser is returning this year after a break in 2020 due to Covid restrictions. The traditional monster auction however will have to wait until next year.

The day starts with a 6 km Family Fun Run/Walk around the beautiful countryside near Coolrain village at the foot of the Slieve Bloom mountains. A great way to work off the excesses of Christmas for all ages.

Registration for the Run/Walk will take place at 11am outside Sheeran’s Pub, Coolrain. It costs €10 for Adults, €5 for 13-18 year olds, free for under-12s. The Run starts at 11.30am.

Next up will be the Annual Tractor Run, a sight to behold as the tractors work their way through the village and along the route.

Registration for the Tractor Run (€20 per tractor) takes place at 1pm outside Sheeran’s Pub, and the tractors will set off at 2pm. All the drivers will be given a memento to remember the day. Refreshments will also be provided.

Everyone is welcomed to come along and join the local community for some exercise, some tractors and lots of fun.

For any queries contact Aisling on 087-6103204.