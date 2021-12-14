Laois village wins national award at the Aviva Community Broker Awards 2021

Camross Parish Development Association (CPDA) was recently awarded €10,000 in

the Aviva Broker Community Fund awards.

Camross Parish Development Associations was nominated for this award by David Peavoy of Peavoy Financial Planning Limited. The Aviva Broker Community Fund provides a unique opportunity for financial advisers/brokers throughout the country to support their chosen local charities or community organisations by nominating them for an award.

Commenting David Peavoy said: “Peavoy Financial Planning Limited was delighted to nominate

Camross Parish Development Association for the Aviva Broker Community Fund. They fully deserve

this recognition and support by being awarded one of the top awards of €10,000.

"This really validates all the hard work being put in by this group who have developed the new Camross Community Park and Hub. It is great to be able to support a cause that we care about and give back to our local community. A big thank you to Aviva for the Aviva Broker Community Fund validating the significant work that has gone into this project”.

Johanna McDonald of Camross Parish Development Association (Tidy Town group) said, “We wish to thank David Peavoy of Peavoy Financial Planning for nominating us for the Aviva Broker Community Fund awards and giving us the opportunity to present our Village Regeneration Project.

"We thank Aviva for awarding us €10,000 and recognising our small community group as one of their 2021 winners. The money will make such a difference, allowing us to continue to deliver

projects and opening the new Community Park and Hub on time and on target, we are so grateful”.

Brian O’Neill, Head of Communications, Brand & Sponsorship at Aviva Ireland said, “We were deeply

humbled to hear and see the amazing work that our winning charities and community organisations

are involved in and the positive impacts that they have on peoples’ lives.

"We are only too aware of the additional demands on their services and the challenges that Covid-19 has brought to bear on all of them. We want to ensure that our CSR program can continue to support the communities in which we operate, where our people work and where our customers live. We wish the team at Camross Parish Development Association continued success in all that they do within their

community.”

Now in its fourth year, the Aviva Broker Community Fund, which was launched in September, has

increased its total fund by €20,000 to €120,000 this year to donate to worthwhile projects

completed by charities and community organisations.

The Aviva Broker Community Fund awarded thirty-two separate donations, broken down as follows:

• One charity donation of €20,000 to the best submission, plus four runner-up donations of

€5,000 to the shortlisted charities.

• Three local community organisation donations of €10,000 to the best submissions, plus two

donations of €5,000 to those shortlisted community organisations.

• Two donations of €10,000 each, to two projects that aligned with the themes of diversity

and inclusion and climate action.

• €1,000 donated to 20 charities and community organisations drawn from the list of those

entries not shortlisted.