Live online Laois council meetings planned as limited public access granted

There are plans in 2022 to live stream every council meeting to the public but they will be monitored live by an editor.

In the meantime there is to be limited access to the public to the meetings which before Covid-19 had a public gallery.

A community action group was not allowed to watch the December meeting online where their issue was being raised by councillors.

Cllr Aidan Mullins asked at the meeting why the Ratheniska Timahoe Spink RTS Substation Action Group was not allowed to attend the public council meeting remotely, since members, staff and the press are allowed to do.

The group had been able to send representatives in person to the smaller Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting in November.

"I asked if they could attend online but was told it had to go back to the CPG (Corporate Policy Group). But members of the press can attend," he said.

The CEO John Mulholland said he had no issue with small numbers joining future remote meetings which are held on Teams.

"If one or two members of the public seek in advance to attend, who are normally entitled to come in, I've no issue. I don't thing there is a hell of a lot needed to get it across the line," Mr Mulholland said.

Director of Services Donal Brennan had said it will be at least March 2022 before meetings will be broadcasted online for anyone to tune into.

The live stream will require an editor to ensure nothing is said that results in legal action.

"There will be substantial protocols to be developed. We are different to the Oireachtas. You can say what you like on the floor of the Dáil. We would have to build in a stop button for a pause or delay. It will first be cleared by the CPG and then the council chamber," he said.

Cllr Aisling Moran strongly criticised his work on it.

"The press can report anything, there is no pause button on them. To me it seems you've done no work on live streaming and you've no intention. I think it's scandalous. There are other counties doing this. The public need to know. RTS weren't allowed attend a public meeting, it's scandalous," she claimed.

Mr Brennan again explained that protocols must first be developed.

"Whether it's to one or 50 it's effectively live streaming. It's unusual times. We would normally all be here with members of the public in the top gallery. We succeeded in getting back in but we are not allowing the public into the chamber. The press are here as representatives of the public," he said.

Cllr Ben Brennan asked "so are we breaking the law then or now?".

"It seems to me the rules are made up as we go along," Cllr Aisling Moran added.