15 Dec 2021

Laois schoolkids write Christmas story book to help Make A Wish Foundation

The fifth and sixth class of Castlecuffe NS with teacher Annabel Laffan

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A very cute little book of short stories is for sale this Christmas, all written by Laois children.

The 5th and 6th class boys and girls at Castlecuffe National School in Clonaslee have created a book of their own stories, and are giving 25% of all profits to the Make a Wish foundation.

What began as a class exercise in short story writing turned into a mini company.

A note inside the book explains all.

"The intention of the book was to encourage us to learn about business and to create our own mini company.  We have learned about investment, profit, orders, keeping accounts, marketing and sales. 

"Originally, we had been learning about narrative writing and worked together with our partners to create our very own Christmas stories, which we had planned to share with the Junior and Senior Infants of our school.

"It was then suggested by our teacher to get involved in creating our own classroom company. Having thought of many ideas of what we should do, we finally thought about selling our very own stories. It was at the point that the idea evolved and here we present to you, our very own collection of short stories."

The book will be launched next week, and will be on sale in a local shop, according to their teacher Annabel Laffan.

"My 5th and 6th class have written a booklet of Christmas stories which was inspired by narrative writing and learning about enterprise. We had the book printed by an official printing press and the children were very excited when the book arrived today. They are covering the costs themselves by the sales they make and they have decided to give some of the profits to the ‘Make a Wish’ children’s charity! They have partnered up with a local shop and we hope to launch our short story book next week," she said.

