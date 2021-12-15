PACKED - Big midlands hospital remains off limits to anything but essential attendance

The people of Offaly, Laois and other counties are once again being asked not to attend the biggest hospital in the midlands unless absolutely essential.

The HSE says Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore is experiencing a very busy period with a significantly increased number of people requiring admission to the Hospital.

A statement said that members of the public are reminded to consider their care options before presenting to the Emergency Department (ED / A&E). We advise that the public only attend our emergency services if absolutely essential.

"If you are unwell, please go to your GP or pharmacy in the first instance. Importantly, please do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke. Our ED Services are available to you, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency. For routine matters please contact your GP or out of hours by phone.

"If you have to attend the ED in emergency situation please ensure you wear a mask, practice social distancing and ensure you tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid-19," said the HSE.

Nurses say 17 trollies were deployed in the A&E on Wednesday morning December 15. The hospital had no ICU beds and four general beds on Tuesday evening when there were 11 Covid-19 positive patients in the hospital.

Similar calls have been made by the HSE in relation to the Offaly hospital in recent days.