HIgh quality of drinking water in Laois reported by EPA

Only 0.5% of drinking water in Laois and Ireland tested last year was found not safe to drink, in a new report.

The Environmental Protection Agency has highlighted a continuing high quality of public drinking water supplied by Irish Water in Laois and the rest of the country.

Irish Water has summarised the recent investments they made in Laois to improve water supply.

"In County Laois we have built new drinking water infrastructure in two towns across the county, improving water quality and benefitting local communities supplied by Portlaoise Water Supply Scheme and Portarlington-La Bergerie Water Supply.

"By building this new infrastructure we have improved drinking water for over 19,000 people and facilitated the removal of the Portlaoise Water Supply Scheme from the EPA’s RAL. To date, disinfection systems have been upgraded and standardised, with upgrades on-going at a number of other sites. Sites upgraded include water treatment plants supplying Abbeyleix and The Strand in Ballickmoyler."

Nationally, since 2014, 263 Boil Water Notices have been lifted benefitting 1.8 million people, 58 Water Treatment Plants were built or upgraded in 2020. Over 100,000 people removed from ‘at risk’ supplies in 2020.

99.5% of samples taken in 2020 across Ireland’s 740 public drinking water supplies are compliant for microbiological and chemical standards and producing water that is safe to drink according to the latest Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Drinking Water Report.

The report has also highlighted the continuing reduction in water supplies classed as being at risk by the EPA, with a further 11 supplies removed from the Remedial Action List (RAL) in 2020 benefitting over 100,000 people. There has been more positive news in 2021, with an additional six supplies removed so far this year, benefitting over 660,000 people. Halfway through 2021, the population on the RAL was at its lowest ever figure and Irish Water has action plans in place for all remaining supplies.