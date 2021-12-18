Search

18 Dec 2021

Bottle banks ahead for Dunnes Stores carpark in Portlaoise

Bottle banks ahead for Dunnes Stores carpark in Portlaoise

Bottle banks

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

The most populated residential area in Portlaoise has no bottle banks but it will have in the new year.

Laois County Council has confirmed that the Dunnes Stores on the Mountmellick Road must allow the installation of council recycling banks, as part of the planning approval for its extension.

'Deficient in every way' Portlaoise to Mountmellick road set for multi-million euro work under Laois roads plan

Authorities called out by Laois Council CEO on the road in 2021

“The Environment Section will contact Dunnes Stores Management early in the New Year... with a view to the prompt provision of the Bring Bank,” it was heard at the December meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

Cllr Thomasina Connell had tabled a motion asking for an update on bringing bottle banks to the Mountmellick Road.
“I am delighted with that. When people are out consuming alcohol there is a huge amount of bottles used, this area is hugely populated and there isn't a bottle bank on that side of Portlaoise. Dunnes Stores is a great location,” she said.

€1.5million ready to spend in search for new Laois Civil Defence base

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley urged vigilance so that it doesn't “become a dumping ground” given that this happened previously in the area with a clothes bank, and the temporarly suspension on the use of CCTV dumping cameras.

Cllr Connell expressed hope that the new banks will be overseen by a lot of customers and this will deter dumping.
“It's not an isolated area,” she said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media