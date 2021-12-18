Bottle banks ahead for Dunnes Stores carpark in Portlaoise

The most populated residential area in Portlaoise has no bottle banks but it will have in the new year.

Laois County Council has confirmed that the Dunnes Stores on the Mountmellick Road must allow the installation of council recycling banks, as part of the planning approval for its extension.

“The Environment Section will contact Dunnes Stores Management early in the New Year... with a view to the prompt provision of the Bring Bank,” it was heard at the December meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

Cllr Thomasina Connell had tabled a motion asking for an update on bringing bottle banks to the Mountmellick Road.

“I am delighted with that. When people are out consuming alcohol there is a huge amount of bottles used, this area is hugely populated and there isn't a bottle bank on that side of Portlaoise. Dunnes Stores is a great location,” she said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley urged vigilance so that it doesn't “become a dumping ground” given that this happened previously in the area with a clothes bank, and the temporarly suspension on the use of CCTV dumping cameras.

Cllr Connell expressed hope that the new banks will be overseen by a lot of customers and this will deter dumping.

“It's not an isolated area,” she said.