UPDATE: SUSI student grant December payment problems

The SUSI third level student grant payment problem affecting students in Laois and across Ireland, is set to possibly hit pockets all weekend, the last one before Christmas Day.
The December grant payments did not arrive into students' accounts this Friday, December 17, despite the bank payments having been issued by SUSI.
It caused much upset to students, some of whom were waiting for the cash to catch buses and buy groceries. See our story below.
SUSI has now issued an update this Friday evening, December 17.
"Due to a processing issue, today's maintenance grant payment has been delayed. The issue has been resolved and you will receive your payment by Monday at the latest. We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused. Keep an eye on our website for latest updates."
