Laois Offaly Gardaí seek information on missing teenager

The Laois Offaly Kildare Garda Division is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.
Estera Pintera, 17, is missing from Tullamore, since Tuesday 14th December 2021.
Estera is described as 5’ 2” in height, of slim build with long brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a black jacket and black Tommy Hilfiger trainers.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda station on 057 932 7600, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
