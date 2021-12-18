New aircraft landing strip and hangar planned near Portarlington

New aircraft landing strip and hangar planned for Offaly
A new light aircraft landing strip and hangar is being planned not far from Portarlington.
Funfly Aerosports Flying Club is seeking permission from Offaly County Council for the development at Kileen, Cloneyhurke near Portarlington.
It is seeking permission to construct a light aircraft landing strip, a storage hangar and a clubhouse. The application is currently at the pre-validation stage.
Funfly Aerosports Flying Club currently operates from Clonbullogue and offers members access to affordable flying and flight training on modern Savannah S aircraft.
It operates a fleet of four aircraft.
