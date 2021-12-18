Delight at Laois council's Barrowhouse flood work

Work has been carried out to stop flooding at a house in Barrowhouse but a councillor say the issue may not have gone for good.

Cllr Padraig Fleming, Fianna Fáil, called on Laois County Council to resolve the flooding from the road in Barrowhouse that is flowing into the front yard of a home. He said it was creating difficulties for the family.

Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, replied in writing at the December meeting of the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.

He said Laois County Council has inspected the location and has arranged for remedial works to be carried out to prevent future flooding.

Cllr Fleming noted that the work had been done by the time the meeting took place, a development which he said the residents are delighted with.

Cllr Fleming said that while the action taken should work he said a deep slope into the house may require the installation of gullies.

Cllr Aisling Moran, Fine Gael, supported her colleague.