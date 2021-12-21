Garda update on midlands teenager who was missing for a week

A Tullamore teenager who was missing for a week has been found safe and well.
Gardai issued an appeal for information last week to help them find 17 year old Estera Pintera, who went missing from Tullamore Tuesday, December 14.
Gardai said they were concerned for her well being but confirmed Tuesday, December 21 that she has been located and is safe and well.
The Gardaí thanked the media and the public for their assistance.
Peat being harvested on a Bord na Móna bog has come to an end now the compensation for its loss has taken a step forward
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.