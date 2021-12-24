Flood relief works to start between Portlaoise rail line and houses

Pipe works to prevent floods in Portlaoise between houses and the train line are to start soon, Laois County Council has confirmed.

Previous floods on the land in Clonboyne created a need for the work to be done by both Irish Rail and Laois County Council.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley this December asked for a timeframe, in a motion to the Portlaoise Municipal District monthly meeting.

"There was a pipe that went under the railway line back in the day when the flooding was really bad. Some people's land flooded," she recalled.

Area Engineer Wes Wilkinson said that Irish Rail has done their bit, but surveys must be carried out before the council can fully alleviate the risk.

"We have been working in conjunction with Irish Rail for the last two or three years on it. Temporary works were carried out initially around the time of the initial issue. Then Irish Rail completed their element of works underneath the railway. So we have other works that we hope to connect to existing surface water infrastructure out there.

Surveys and designs are needed before the works can start he said.

We hope that we'll be starting those works in early quarter two (April to June) of next year," Mr Wilkinson said.