Laois heritage town Abbeyleix has manholes in need of repair

Ireland's official Tidiest Small Town, Abbeyleix in Laois, needs manhole repair work says a local councillor.
Man hole covers need to be repaired on the Ballacolla Road and the Main Street in Abbeyleix, according to Cllr John Joe Fennelly.
He tabled a motion to the December meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District asking for repairs.
Laois County Council has promised to fix the manholes within the coming weeks.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.