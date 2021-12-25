Run the turkey off on St Stephen's Day for Laois cancer support

Participants in last year's Portlaoise St Stephen's Day fun run.
A fun and healthy fundraiser is on offer on St Stephen's Day morning in Laois, for cancer support.
Portlaoise Athletics Club is holding their annual fun run in aid of the Cuisle Centre for Cancer Support.
The run takes place between 10am and 1pm, with staggered starting times, to adhere to Covid health restrictions.
"Our annual event is on Stephens Day, all proceeds to this marvellous local service that we take for granted. Again due to Mr Covid we will stagger start times," they say.
The Cuisle Centre has thanked the club for organising the fundraising event.
"Big thanks to Portlaoise A.C. who will be running their annual St. Stephen's Day run, kindly in aid of Cuisle again this year. Text/WhatsApp 0876100908 if you would like to take part. Best wishes and thanks to everyone taking part."
Last year the event raised just over €2,000 for the charity.
