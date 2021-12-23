HSE appeal against fire conditions for new Laois community hospital units

A verdict has been given in an appeal case taken by the HSE against fire conditions in a Laois community hospital renovation.

St Vincent's Community Nursing Unit in Mountmellick is set to undergo a multi million renovation, to make it compliant with HQUA standards.

Laois County Council had approved the planning application for a Fire Safety Certificate, but had imposed conditions such as water sprinkler systems, extra lifts and room capacity limits that the Health Service Executive did not consider necessary.

FCC Fire Cert Ltd took an appeal case to An Bord Pleanála on behalf of the HSE, and this December 2021 the state planning authority gave its verdict.

An Bord Pleanála has overturned two of the conditions related to sprinklers and lifts.

The council had stipulated that sprinklers should be installed throughout the works, but the HSE contended that they are not needed in the entrance area and on bedroom corridors because the fire risk is very low because of other measures taken such as fire doors and non combustible materials.

Laois County Council had also requested the installation of at least two evacuation/escape lifts for patients on their hospital beds, on the upper floor, sufficiently remote from each other to ensure there was always a fire escape route.

However FCC said that the floors are served by staircases that are wide enough for mattresses, and that the rooms have access to alternative routes of escape to alternative adjacent fire compartments, until patients could be carried downstairs by fire crews.

The Bord Pleanála upheld the appeal on both measures.

However they refused to lift the condition that signs are needed on the wall of rooms that can fit 20 people, limiting the number of people to 20 people. The FCC had said this sign would take away from the "homeliness" of room used for gatherings on occasions like Christmas.

St Vincent's CNU in Mountmellick is the HSE's largest such unit in Laois with some 80 beds. It is to be expanded in a €23 million investment by 130 beds, in three phases.