Speed ramps wanted to make road safer for Abbeyleix residents in Laois

Speed ramps have been requested for the Ballacolla road into Abbeyleix town to make the road safer for residents.
Cllr John Joe Fennelly tabled a motion to the December meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District asking for ramps at Sweetview.
“Houses on the left of the bridge have significant issues, anything we can do to make it safer for residents, I'd appreciate it,” he said.
He thanked the council for "a fantastic job done" on the road between a bridge and Sweetview estate entrance.
Laois County Council said that a road safety audit will be carried out shortly to identify the most appropriate traffic calming measures.
