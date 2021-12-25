Search

25 Dec 2021

Painted stop lines 'quite depleted' at junction in Laois town

Painted stop lines 'quite depleted' at junction in Laois town

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Stop lines and road markings were "quite depleted" at a junction in a Laois town, according to a local councillor.

The junction is on the Main Street in Ballinakill, at the turn to Durrow and Kilkenny.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly tabled a motion to the December meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District asking for the repainting to be done.

"This is going back last year or the year before. The lines had gone depleted to be quite honest," he said.

He also noted the work done by council roads department to install a speed ramp at the town's school.

Laois Garda honoured on retirement after nearly four decades on the beat

"I thanks the outdoor staff for placing a ramp closed to the National School. It had been called for by the parents association and the principal," he said.

There was positive news from area engineer Wes Wilkinson.

"The stop lines and markings at this junction have been recently refreshed - the clearway will be completed in the coming weeks," he said.

79 houses approved for Laois village despite water and waste concerns

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media