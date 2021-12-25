Painted stop lines 'quite depleted' at junction in Laois town

Stop lines and road markings were "quite depleted" at a junction in a Laois town, according to a local councillor.

The junction is on the Main Street in Ballinakill, at the turn to Durrow and Kilkenny.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly tabled a motion to the December meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District asking for the repainting to be done.

"This is going back last year or the year before. The lines had gone depleted to be quite honest," he said.

He also noted the work done by council roads department to install a speed ramp at the town's school.

"I thanks the outdoor staff for placing a ramp closed to the National School. It had been called for by the parents association and the principal," he said.

There was positive news from area engineer Wes Wilkinson.

"The stop lines and markings at this junction have been recently refreshed - the clearway will be completed in the coming weeks," he said.