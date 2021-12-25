Painted stop lines 'quite depleted' at junction in Laois town

Stop lines and road markings were "quite depleted" at a junction in a Laois town, according to a local councillor.
The junction is on the Main Street in Ballinakill, at the turn to Durrow and Kilkenny.
Cllr John Joe Fennelly tabled a motion to the December meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District asking for the repainting to be done.
"This is going back last year or the year before. The lines had gone depleted to be quite honest," he said.
He also noted the work done by council roads department to install a speed ramp at the town's school.
"I thanks the outdoor staff for placing a ramp closed to the National School. It had been called for by the parents association and the principal," he said.
There was positive news from area engineer Wes Wilkinson.
"The stop lines and markings at this junction have been recently refreshed - the clearway will be completed in the coming weeks," he said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.