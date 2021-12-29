2021 REWIND: Laois Volunteer Service set up to assist volunteers

Volunteers from a range of organisations in Laois gathered last May to help launch the new Laois Volunteer Centre.

The launch of the independent service took place during what is National Volunteering Week which ran from May 18-23.

The Laois Volunteer Centre, fronted by Laois woman, Caitriona Ryan from Ballyfin, will help people who want to volunteer in their community to find suitable volunteer roles and will help local non-profit organisations to recruit volunteers.

Ms Ryan was appointed as the new manager of Laois Volunteer Centre and is looking forward to the Centre becoming a ‘one-stop-shop’ for volunteerism in Laois.

Ms Ryan has extensive experience in the voluntary, charity and community sector having previously worked as Community Employment Supervisor & Manager of Clonaslee Community Centre as well as Community Employment Supervisor in the Michael Garry House for the Homeless in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

She has also assisted low-income rural people to access employment and/or training whilst working as a Training Development & Employment Officer with Laois Rural Employment Partnership Ltd. Caitriona holds qualifications in Social Care and Community Development & Leadership and is undergoing a master’s degree in Adult Education & Development at NUI Galway.

“I am so delighted to be the Manager of this new Laois Volunteer Centre,” commented Ms Ryan.

“This is a very exciting time for Laois and I greatly look forward to working with people and organisations who want to volunteer in Laois and connecting them to volunteering opportunities for the benefit of the individual and their communities.

“I would urge people and community groups to get in touch with our centre by logging onto any of our social media platforms on Facebook and Instagram or at www.volunteerlaois.ie,” she said.

Ms Ryan said that the Laois Volunteer Centre will provide advice, training, and consultancy to local organisations on a range of issues relating to best practice in volunteer management and delivers a Garda Vetting service for local non-profits.

The aims of Laois Volunteer Centre are:

- to promote the value of volunteering and civic responsibility and to increase the range and quality of volunteering;

- to increase access to volunteering by offering a support service to the public and volunteering involving organisations (VIOs);

- and to carry on these charitable purposes for the benefit of the inhabitants of Co Laois and its environs.

A volunteer application portal and database for Laois known as ‘I-Vol’ has been established and therefore provides the following services to organisations:

Advertisement of organisation’s volunteering vacancies on Laois Volunteer Centre’s database (I-Vol) of volunteering roles

Free volunteer referral service.

Training to organisations on issues such as volunteer management.

Consultancy and advice around policy issues and governance in relation to your volunteer programmes.

Conor Ganly is the Chairperson of the Laois Volunteer Centre Board and commented that it’s great to see the months of work preparing for the set-up of this Centre coming to fruition.

Mr Ganly said the new centre has been made possible thanks to the invaluable funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development under an initiative spearheaded by Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development Joe O’Brien.

He also played tribute to the vital contribution of Volunteer Ireland and in particular its Volunteer Centre Development Manager Zsé Varga for their assistance.

Mr Ganly also thanked the board members for their work.

They are: Allan Boyle, Secretary, Catherine Corbett, Treasurer, Pauline Flanagan, Director and Georgina Ireland, Director.

If you are a volunteer or are an organisation who would like to register with Laois Volunteer Centre, please either download the ‘I-Vol’ app on your phone or visit www.volunteerlaois.ie or check out ‘Volunteer Laois’ on facebook and instagram to sign up today.