Laois school ‘blackspot is accident’ waiting to happen without crossing

Action and not meetings is required in Rathdowney at St Fergal’s where a councillor says the absence of a pedestrian crossing creates an ‘accident waiting to happen’.

Cllr John King, Fine Gael, raised the issue with Laois County Council Officials recently where a colleague said such crossing should be standard outside all schools.

The issue was raised in a motion tabled by Cllr King, at the December meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.

He called on the Council to make provision under road safety measures for 2022 regarding installing pedestrian crossing and lighting outside the playground and school entrance at St Fergal’s College Rathdowney as the number one project for the new year.

“This is a serious black spot awaiting for an accident to occur,” he said.

Farhan Nasiem, Acting Senior Executive Engineer, Road Design replied in writing.

“Road Design will arrange a site meeting with the elected member for the requirement and location of the pedestrian crossing and prepare the proposal,” he said.

The response did not please Cllr King who said he had raised the issue twice previously his colleague Cllr James Kelly was given a similar reply previously.

He said he had no intention of tabling another motion as only action would suffice. As a board member of St Fergal’s, he said he had an added reason for project to go ahead.

“There is pressure coming on me all the time. If one job has to be done in 2022 this has to go ahead. I am not going to accept Farhan coming to meet me to discuss this.

“This has to be done or else we will have a serious incident and then it will be done within a few weeks,” he said.

Apart from the school, Cllr King said there are people coming to the walking track, playground and sports training.

Cllr Kelly supported the motion. He said there should be a national regulation for schools or at least Laois County Council should make crossings mandatory.

“It is essential that as part of traffic calming measures there should be a pedestrian crossing where possible,” he said.

Apart from the people at the school he said there is also the added risk created by the fact that the road widens just after the location which contributes to a rise in speed by motorists leaving the town.

He said money to fund such crossings should be included in the council’s budget.